Rajnath Singh to Represent India at Moscow's Victory Day Parade

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to represent India at the upcoming Victory Day Parade in Moscow, as confirmed by sources to ANI on Wednesday.

While Russian authorities had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the event, the Indian government opted to send Defence Minister Rajnath Singh instead, it was clarified earlier.

Victory Day, commemorating the Soviet Union's triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II, is marked by a grand military parade in Moscow. Singh's last visit to Russia was in December 2023 for the commissioning of the Indian Navy's INS Tushil in Kaliningrad. During that trip, he paid homage at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow, honoring Soviet soldiers who perished in the war, and interacted with the Indian community.

In other developments, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to visit India, following an invitation from Prime Minister Modi. Preparations for the visit are currently underway, as confirmed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in March.

