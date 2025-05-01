Left Menu

India-Egypt Unites Against Terrorism: Key Agreements in Cairo

India and Egypt's recent Joint Working Group meeting in Cairo focused on enhancing collaboration against terrorism. Both nations condemned a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, vowed to fight terrorism using technology, and discussed expanding cooperation on anti-money laundering and cyber security. They plan a future meeting in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 09:43 IST
Representative Image (Photo: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

India and Egypt have reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism, as highlighted in the 4th Meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter Terrorism held in Cairo. The two nations jointly condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that targeted tourists, with Egypt pledging unwavering support to India to counter any threats to its security.

The meeting brought together key representatives including Ambassador KD Dewal and Ambassador Walid Al-Fiqi who led discussions on mitigating new-age terror threats. The focus was on the misuse of technologies like cryptocurrencies, drones, and cyberspace for financing and spreading terrorist propaganda.

Both countries agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in anti-money laundering, organized crime, and cyber security. They aim to employ Artificial Intelligence to counter terrorism and plan to enhance multilateral collaborations through platforms like the United Nations, BRICS, and the Global Counter Terrorism Forum. A follow-up meeting is anticipated to be held in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

