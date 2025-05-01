Left Menu

China-US Tensions Spike Over COVID-19 Origin Claims

China has accused the US of originating COVID-19, countering claims by President Trump that the virus leaked from a Wuhan lab. China argues COVID-19 may have emerged in the US before the outbreak in China. The US maintains the lab leak theory, while China labels it as unlikely.

In an escalating war of words, China on Wednesday redirected blame for the COVID-19 pandemic towards the United States, asserting that the virus may have originated there before the acknowledged outbreak in China. This comes as a counter to US President Donald Trump's allegations that the virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, a claim which Chinese officials have categorically rejected. The New York Post reported that China considers these US assertions as attempts to 'shift the blame' amid America's own shortcomings in tackling the pandemic.

Beijing's officials retaliated by condemning the US government's actions, accusing it of politicizing the origins of the virus rather than admitting to its handling flaws. They cited reports that suggest the virus circulated within the US earlier than officially recognized. This position contradicts the revised narrative from the White House which amplifies the lab leak hypothesis, recently underscored on their updated COVID-19 information page.

Importantly, while US intelligence agencies such as the CIA and FBI have suggested the possibility of a lab origin, they emphasize low confidence in this assessment, acknowledging that natural origins remain plausible. China, backing its stance, referenced a study done with the World Health Organization that concluded COVID-19 likely passed from bats to humans via another animal. Furthermore, China criticized the US approach to the pandemic, accusing it of undermining global efforts to contain the virus, while also dealing with accusations of its own initial cover-up attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

