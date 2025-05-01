Left Menu

India-U.S. Strategic Talks Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions

Amid escalating tensions following a deadly attack in Pahalgam, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh communicated with US counterparts. India admonished Pakistan over ceasefire violations on the LoC, and Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's commitment to counter-terrorism operations alongside enhancing military readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 17:52 IST
India-U.S. Strategic Talks Amid Rising Indo-Pak Tensions
Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth (Photos/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move amidst escalating tensions with Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in discussions with U.S. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth. This dialogue comes in the wake of a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, claiming 26 lives, which has stirred regional unease.

Reports indicate that Pakistan has been fortifying its military presence along the borders, deploying air defence and artillery units strategically. The Directors General of Military Operations from both nations engaged in a hotline conversation, focusing on Pakistan's alleged unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC). India has issued warnings, demanding Pakistan desist from further provocations.

Parallelly, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar contacted his US counterpart Marco Rubio. They discussed counter-terrorism collaborations, with Rubio expressing condolences over the attack and advocating for Indo-Pak dialogue to alleviate tensions. Prime Minister Modi, in high-profile meetings with Defence Chiefs, reaffirmed India's stance on delivering decisive blows against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

