Rising Worker Protests in China Over Unpaid Wages Amid Economic Strain

Worker protests over unpaid wages escalate across China, driven by factory closures linked to US tariffs. Dissatisfaction rises as companies withhold salaries and social benefits, exacerbating economic woes. Protests have become widespread, with economic issues propelling worker grievances as reported by Radio Free Asia.

Protests over unpaid wages are gaining momentum across China, as millions of factory workers face job losses due to increased US tariffs on Chinese imports amidst a downturn in economic growth, according to Radio Free Asia (RFA). From Hunan to Sichuan and Inner Mongolia, employees are rallying against wage arrears and unfair dismissals.

The unrest follows claims by workers that a Sichuan-based flexible circuit board manufacturer has withheld wages since early in the year and social security benefits since June 2023, RFA reports. Goldman Sachs analysts warn that 16 million Chinese jobs could be at risk under a 145% tariff implemented by former US President Donald Trump. This poses a significant threat to China's economic stability and employment, especially within export-driven industries.

The protests include a strike held on April 24 by employees of Guangxin Sports Goods in Hunan's Dao county. The workers demand compensation after the factory's closure and layoffs of over 100 workers without due benefits. As noted by the US nonprofit Freedom House's China Dissent Monitor, workers accounted for 41% of dissents recorded in the third quarter of 2024, with economic grievances fueling most protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

