Angola's President Pays Tribute to Gandhi, Strengthens Ties with India

President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola honored Mahatma Gandhi by laying a wreath at his memorial at Rajghat during his visit to India on Saturday. After paying his respects, Lourenco signed the visitors' book at the historic site.

Lourenco received a ceremonial welcome earlier in the day at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt, attended by President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, among other dignitaries.

The Angolan leader arrived in New Delhi with a high-level delegation and was warmly greeted at the airport by Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh. The visit is expected to yield several MoUs in traditional medicine, agriculture, and cultural cooperation, marking four decades of diplomatic engagement between India and Angola.

