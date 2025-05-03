Angola's President Denounces Terrorism, Strengthens India Ties

In a significant diplomatic gesture, Angola's President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco denounced the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, during his official visit to India. Expressing his solidarity with India, President Lourenco emphasized the need to combat terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism.

President Lourenco's visit, his first since assuming office in 2017, involved delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to Dammu Ravi, the Secretary of Economic Relations, the discussions explored existing and potential areas of collaboration. The talks underscored the leaders' shared condemnation of the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, and conveyed condolences to the affected families.

President Lourenco's agenda in India includes participation in a business event focused on enhancing investment and commercial ties. This visit is expected to deepen the India-Africa partnership, given that Angola currently presides over the African Union. The bilateral trade between India and Angola, driven by a dynamic energy partnership, reached USD 4.192 billion in the 2023-2024 period.

