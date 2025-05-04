Left Menu

Maldives Politics in Turmoil: Shahid Demands Apology from President Muizzu

The Maldivian Democratic Party president, Abdulla Shahid, is calling for an apology from President Mohamed Muizzu over alleged false claims during the 2023 campaign about India-Maldives relations. Muizzu's narrative of concerns over bilateral agreements has since been contradicted, sparking calls for accountability and a diplomatic review.

President of Maldivian Democratic Party, Abdulla Shahid (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Maldives

Abdulla Shahid, president of the Maldivian Democratic Party, has demanded an apology from Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu regarding statements made during the 2023 presidential campaign. Shahid criticized Muizzu for allegedly spreading 'false claims' about Maldives' relationship with India, which he claims have now been contradicted by Muizzu's latest stance.

In a social media post, Shahid pointed out that Muizzu, who previously asserted there were serious issues with bilateral agreements between the two nations, has now stated there are no such concerns. This reversal marks a stark shift from his election campaign, which hinged on the notion that these agreements were a threat to Maldivian sovereignty. Shahid, a former foreign minister, accused Muizzu of causing fear and harming the Maldives' global reputation.

The Maldives faced diplomatic tensions earlier in 2024 when a controversy erupted over disparaging comments by Maldivian officials regarding an Indian government visit. In response, prominent Indians voiced support for Maldives tourism. The Maldives government distanced itself from these ministerial comments, asserting that such views did not represent its official stance. Meanwhile, India confirmed the withdrawal of its military personnel from Maldives, fulfilling one of Muizzu's key election promises.

