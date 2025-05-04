GCC Urges Dialogue Amid Rising Tensions in South Asia

In a recent development, Jassim Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), has voiced deep concern over the alarming security situation in South Asia. Addressing the ongoing tensions, he emphasized the significance of restraint and dialogue between Pakistan and India, urging both nations to urgently resume negotiations.

The GCC Secretary-General condemned the recent terrorist attack that targeted tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, leading to civilian casualties. He underscored the importance of employing peaceful means to settle disputes, stressing adherence to international law and the UN Charter to ensure regional peace and stability.

Al Budaiwi reaffirmed the GCC's unwavering stance against all forms of terrorism and called on the international community to intensify efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir conflict, in alignment with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

