Cyprus President Aims to Bridge Israel-Palestine Divide Amid Regional Challenges

During a high-profile visit to Israel, Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides emphasized Cyprus's potential role as a mediator between Israel and Palestine. Despite regional tensions, he underscored the need for humanitarian efforts and collaboration, highlighting Cyprus's future as EU Council President and fostering bilateral relations with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 22:55 IST
Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo/TPS). Image Credit: ANI
Cyprus President Nicos Christodoulides arrived in Israel, proposing Cyprus as a diplomatic bridge between Israelis and Palestinians. This visit comes amid heightened regional tensions, highlighted by a missile strike from Yemen's Houthis coinciding with his departure.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog praised Christodoulides for his commitment and Cyprus's support following recent fires in Israel. Both leaders discussed the importance of international efforts to free hostages held by Hamas and recognized Cyprus's upcoming presidency of the EU Council in 2026.

In talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Christodoulides emphasized enhancing regional cooperation, notably through the proposed IMEC project with India and Greece. Amid security threats, Netanyahu warned of forceful responses to Houthi attacks, stressing Iran's influence. Dialogue continued on sidelining humanitarian issues from politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

