Putin Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Backs India's Anti-Terror Stand
In a recent dialogue between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and showed full support for India's anti-terror measures. The conversation also highlighted the strengthening of India-Russia relations and India's stern countermeasures against Pakistan post-attack.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday denounced the Pahalgam terror attack in a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing unwavering support to India in its battle against terrorism, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. Putin insisted that those responsible for the attack should face justice.
The dialogue also touched on strengthening the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. PM Modi extended his congratulations to President Putin on the 80th anniversary of Victory Day and invited him to the upcoming 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in India.
Previously, Russian Foreign Minister S V Lavrov had conversed with Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar about the Pahalgam attack, advocating for political and diplomatic resolution of conflicts between Delhi and Islamabad. In response to the attack, India has initiated punitive measures against Pakistan, pressing Islamabad to cease cross-border terrorism.
Following a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and revoked officials' visas under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. India demanded that Pakistani High Commission officials leave the country. Additionally, India banned all trade with Pakistan, effectively terminating bilateral commerce, as per the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
