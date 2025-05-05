India and Vietnam Forge Stronger Ties Through Technology and Cultural Exchange

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, has expressed optimism about the strengthening partnership between India and Vietnam, particularly in the technology sector. Rijiju stated that Vietnam believes in India's capabilities and invited Vietnamese businesses to invest in India, underlining the country's openness to foreign investments.

Addressing ANI on Monday, Rijiju noted the confident interest from Vietnamese authorities in India's technological advancements. He emphasized that Indian business leaders should leverage this situation, as Vietnam is eager for collaboration. Rijiju also mentioned that a prominent Vietnamese corporate body is considering investment opportunities in India, with ongoing site visits in both nations.

Rijiju highlighted potential collaborations in emerging technologies such as AI, IT, and filmmaking, as well as the pharmaceutical sector. He mentioned meetings with Vietnamese officials and senior party members who have shown keen interest in these areas. Moreover, Rijiju underscored the vibrant Indian diaspora in Vietnam, describing them as 'India's extended ambassadors' who strengthen bilateral ties.

He further articulated the role of the Indian community in Vietnam as pivotal in building bridges between the two nations. Emphasizing their active contribution, he acknowledged the significant presence of the Indian diaspora in fostering relationships. Rijiju earlier engaged in discussions with Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee Secretary, Nguyen Van Nen, covering various bilateral issues.

The discussions also included the exposition of Lord Buddha's relics, marking a cultural exchange between the countries. The Holy Relics, displayed in Ho Chi Minh City and other Vietnamese regions until May 21, 2025, aim to enhance people-to-people connections and celebrate Vesak Day, promoting peace and harmony.

