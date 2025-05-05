Left Menu

India and Vietnam Forge Stronger Ties Through Technology and Cultural Exchange

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju expressed optimism about the growing partnership between India and Vietnam, highlighting opportunities in technology, pharmaceuticals, and cultural exchange. He emphasized the role of the Indian diaspora as 'India's extended ambassadors' and discussed the presence of Buddhist relics fostering international collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:43 IST
India and Vietnam Forge Stronger Ties Through Technology and Cultural Exchange
Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, has expressed optimism about the strengthening partnership between India and Vietnam, particularly in the technology sector. Rijiju stated that Vietnam believes in India's capabilities and invited Vietnamese businesses to invest in India, underlining the country's openness to foreign investments.

Addressing ANI on Monday, Rijiju noted the confident interest from Vietnamese authorities in India's technological advancements. He emphasized that Indian business leaders should leverage this situation, as Vietnam is eager for collaboration. Rijiju also mentioned that a prominent Vietnamese corporate body is considering investment opportunities in India, with ongoing site visits in both nations.

Rijiju highlighted potential collaborations in emerging technologies such as AI, IT, and filmmaking, as well as the pharmaceutical sector. He mentioned meetings with Vietnamese officials and senior party members who have shown keen interest in these areas. Moreover, Rijiju underscored the vibrant Indian diaspora in Vietnam, describing them as 'India's extended ambassadors' who strengthen bilateral ties.

He further articulated the role of the Indian community in Vietnam as pivotal in building bridges between the two nations. Emphasizing their active contribution, he acknowledged the significant presence of the Indian diaspora in fostering relationships. Rijiju earlier engaged in discussions with Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee Secretary, Nguyen Van Nen, covering various bilateral issues.

The discussions also included the exposition of Lord Buddha's relics, marking a cultural exchange between the countries. The Holy Relics, displayed in Ho Chi Minh City and other Vietnamese regions until May 21, 2025, aim to enhance people-to-people connections and celebrate Vesak Day, promoting peace and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025