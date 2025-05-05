Left Menu

UN Calls for Peace Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions Post-Pahalgam Attack

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres advocates for peace and maximum restraint between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. He condemns the violence and urges both nations to avoid military solutions, offering UN's support for diplomatic de-escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 22:04 IST
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (Photo/UN Web TV). Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, tensions between India and Pakistan have reached alarming highs. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has emphasized the importance of restraint, stating that military solutions are not the answer. He extends UN's full support to promote peace through diplomatic means.

Condemning the attack, Guterres expressed his sorrow over the deterioration of relations between the two nations, acknowledging the anger ignited by the tragic event on April 22, which claimed 26 lives. He strongly condemns the targeting of civilians and calls for those responsible to be brought to justice.

Guterres reiterated the necessity of avoiding military confrontation, reinforcing that it is crucial to exercise restraint and avoid escalation. He has communicated this message to both nations, highlighting the UN's readiness to aid in any de-escalation efforts. The Indian government, meanwhile, has responded with stern measures against Pakistan, affirming that perpetrators will be held accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

