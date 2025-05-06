Left Menu

Devastating Floods Ravage Afghanistan's Badakhshan Province, Destroying Livelihoods

Floods in Badakhshan, Afghanistan, have caused extensive financial damage, affecting over 1,000 households and destroying 1,233 hectares of farmland. The UN's FAO highlights severe impacts on farmers and herders, with many livestock lost. Recovery efforts and investment in climate resilience are crucial as climate-related disasters rise in frequency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-05-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2025 16:55 IST
A file photo of people being rescued in northen Afghanistan (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The recent floods in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province have wrought significant financial devastation on local farmers and herders, according to a report from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Citing the FAO, the Khaama Press reported Tuesday that over 1,000 households have been affected, with 1,233 hectares of agricultural land destroyed.

Beyond the impact on farmland, the floods have severely affected 150 livestock farmers, resulting in the loss of over 100 animals and intensifying economic hardships for the region. The FAO report highlights that wheat farms in the Yamgan district have been particularly hard hit by the floods' overflowing waters and sediment.

Local reports confirm casualties and extensive material damage inflicted by the floods four days ago, straining emergency resources in the area. International bodies emphasize the urgent need to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure and practices to protect vulnerable areas, as climate-related disasters become more common in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Future-Proofing Infrastructure in the Lake Victoria Basin Through Climate Planning

IMF Predicts Steady Growth in 2025, But Warns of Uneven Recovery and Rising Risks

How Asset Type and Monetary Policy Shape Consumer Spending: Insights from IMF Paper

Georgia Faces Persistent Inflation and Competitiveness Risks, Says IMF Report

