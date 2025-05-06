Devastating Floods Ravage Afghanistan's Badakhshan Province, Destroying Livelihoods

The recent floods in Afghanistan's Badakhshan province have wrought significant financial devastation on local farmers and herders, according to a report from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). Citing the FAO, the Khaama Press reported Tuesday that over 1,000 households have been affected, with 1,233 hectares of agricultural land destroyed.

Beyond the impact on farmland, the floods have severely affected 150 livestock farmers, resulting in the loss of over 100 animals and intensifying economic hardships for the region. The FAO report highlights that wheat farms in the Yamgan district have been particularly hard hit by the floods' overflowing waters and sediment.

Local reports confirm casualties and extensive material damage inflicted by the floods four days ago, straining emergency resources in the area. International bodies emphasize the urgent need to invest in climate-resilient infrastructure and practices to protect vulnerable areas, as climate-related disasters become more common in Afghanistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)