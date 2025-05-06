Pakistan's Grandstanding at the UN Falters Amid Tough Questions
At a recent UNSC meeting, Pakistan's attempts to draw international attention to tensions with India failed, with no resolution or statement issued. Former Indian UN representative, Syed Akbaruddin, highlighted Pakistan's history of leveraging international platforms for public diplomacy rather than meaningful negotiation.
Pakistan's efforts to spotlight tensions with India on the global stage found little success at a recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) closed-door meeting, with no resolution or presidential statement forthcoming. India's former UN representative, Syed Akbaruddin, described this as a significant setback for Islamabad.
Akbaruddin remarked that Pakistan's attempts to use international platforms to garner attention are not new, referencing past efforts that similarly failed to gain traction. The recent focus on the long-unused 'India-Pakistan question' again resulted in no substantial outcome, underscoring Pakistan's reliance on public diplomacy.
Despite Pakistan's efforts, UNSC members reportedly raised challenging questions regarding Pakistan's credibility. Discussions brought up Pakistan's missile tests and nuclear rhetoric as factors escalating tensions, indicating a preference for issues to be resolved bilaterally between India and Pakistan.
