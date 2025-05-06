Left Menu

India's Firm Stance: Navigating UNSC Concerns over Kashmir

Ex-Indian Ambassador Gautam Bambawale emphasized India's focus on national interests amidst UNSC's closed-door talks on Kashmir. Despite international concerns urging restraint, India's policy direction remains firm. Meanwhile, UNSC questions Pakistan's claims regarding the Pahalgam attack, urging accountability while UN Secretary General calls for diplomatic solutions.

Former Indian Ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to closed-door talks at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) regarding the Kashmir issue, former Indian Ambassador to China, Gautam Bambawale, has stressed that India should remain steadfast in its national interests. His statement acknowledges global concerns but underscores the importance of independent policy-making, unfettered by international reactions.

Bambawale stated, 'While I may not have followed UNSC's decisions closely, it's crucial for India to prioritize its national interests. Dialogue from the UNSC and member nations is important but shouldn't overshadow our national objectives. Despite international calls for restraint, our actions must be guided by national priorities.' This sentiment emerges after heightened tensions following the Pahalgam attack, which prompted an emergency UNSC consultation.

During the UNSC meeting, members challenged Pakistan's narrative about the Pahalgam incident, querying possible involvement from the Pakistan-linked terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Taiba. Amid widespread condemnation, the lack of an official UN statement post-consultation is notable. Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres emphasizes restraint and highlights the need for de-escalation diplomacy to prevent further conflict between India and Pakistan.

Wearable tech and AI unite to predict critical patient illness hours before onset

AI visualization bias: Generative models reinforce gender, age and racial bias in outputs

New black-box method exposes AI-generated images without internal access

Why people resist AI in public administration?

