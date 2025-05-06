India's Firm Stance: Navigating UNSC Concerns over Kashmir

In response to closed-door talks at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) regarding the Kashmir issue, former Indian Ambassador to China, Gautam Bambawale, has stressed that India should remain steadfast in its national interests. His statement acknowledges global concerns but underscores the importance of independent policy-making, unfettered by international reactions.

Bambawale stated, 'While I may not have followed UNSC's decisions closely, it's crucial for India to prioritize its national interests. Dialogue from the UNSC and member nations is important but shouldn't overshadow our national objectives. Despite international calls for restraint, our actions must be guided by national priorities.' This sentiment emerges after heightened tensions following the Pahalgam attack, which prompted an emergency UNSC consultation.

During the UNSC meeting, members challenged Pakistan's narrative about the Pahalgam incident, querying possible involvement from the Pakistan-linked terrorist group, Lashkar-e-Taiba. Amid widespread condemnation, the lack of an official UN statement post-consultation is notable. Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres emphasizes restraint and highlights the need for de-escalation diplomacy to prevent further conflict between India and Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)