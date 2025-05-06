Left Menu

Silent Struggles: The Story of Tibetan Marginalisation

Kelsang, a Tibetan man from Serdak, has faced systematic marginalisation by Chinese authorities. Denied essential services for nine years, his family's plight highlights severe rights violations. Despite raising these issues publicly, Kelsang was detained, prompting calls for his release and international accountability.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old Tibetan, Kelsang, from Serdak Township in Tibet's Chamdo Prefecture, has been systematically marginalised by Chinese authorities, according to the Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD). His family has been deprived of basic services like electricity and water for over nine years, severely impacting their well-being.

Kelsang's efforts to seek justice through formal channels have been met with retaliation, including detention and intimidation, as reported by TCHRD. On March 20, Kelsang took to Chinese social media, sharing a video that detailed his family's hardships, bringing widespread attention to their plight.

His arrest on April 18, 2025, following the video's release, and the subsequent denial of family visits, raise concerns about human rights violations. TCHRD highlights that these actions breach various international conventions, including rights to non-discrimination, freedom of expression, and protection from arbitrary detention.

The Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy demands Kelsang's unconditional release and restoration of essential services to his home. They emphasize the need for international scrutiny and accountability over China's actions, urging an end to the harassment and targeting of Kelsang's family and community.

