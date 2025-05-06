India Slams OIC for 'Absurd' Stance on Pahalgam Attack
India has condemned the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's recent statement as 'absurd', criticizing its failure to acknowledge the facts of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its cross-border links. The Ministry of External Affairs accused Pakistan of manipulating the OIC to interfere in India's internal matters.
- Country:
- India
In an assertive rebuttal, India has denounced the recent statement by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as 'absurd', citing its failure to acknowledge the realities of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and associated cross-border connections. Responding to media inquiries, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal condemned the OIC's stance and highlighted its unwarranted interference in India's sovereign affairs.
Jaiswal further elaborated that the OIC's statement, allegedly influenced by Pakistan, is yet another attempt by the latter, a nation historically involved in cross-border terrorism, to manipulate and mislead the OIC Group into releasing a self-serving statement. He firmly rejected the OIC's intrusion into India's domestic matters.
The Pahalgam attack on April 22, which garnered widespread international censure, coincided with heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, partly exacerbated by Pakistan's missile tests. Despite this, the OIC's statement expressed solidarity with Pakistan. During a related closed-door UNSC meeting prompted by Pakistan, questions regarding Pakistan's narrative and involvement of proscribed terrorists were raised, yet no official UN statement was issued post-consultation.
