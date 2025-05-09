US Plans New Humanitarian Aid Strategy for Gaza
The United States, under Ambassador Mike Huckabee's lead, reveals a new plan for distributing humanitarian aid in Gaza, sidelining Hamas and involving a private security firm. The initiative focuses on safe and efficient food distribution in the region, excluding Israeli involvement.
- Country:
- Israel
In a significant announcement from the US Embassy in Tel Aviv, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee revealed fresh plans to provide critical humanitarian aid to Gaza. In his address, Huckabee emphasized the Trump administration's commitment to ensuring that food is distributed in the region with safety and efficiency at the forefront.
Ambassador Huckabee highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, pointing out the desperate need for humanitarian assistance. He criticized Hamas, asserting that the organization is neither capable nor willing to address the crisis adequately. To circumvent the challenges presented by Hamas, the United States has decided to enlist the services of a private security company.
Strikingly, Huckabee clarified that Israel would not be involved in this new aid provision strategy, marking a significant shift in how humanitarian efforts are handled in the region. This move underscores the US's intention to navigate the diplomatic sensitivities while addressing the urgent needs of the Gaza populace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Strains: Israel and the Vatican at Pope Francis' Passing
Telangana Association in Israel Demands Action Against Kashmir Terror Attacks
The World Food Programme says its food stocks in Gaza have run out under Israel's nearly 8-week-old blockade, reports AP.
Controversial Israeli Minister Sparks Protests Across US Visit
Hamas Open to Long-Term Truce with Israel Amidst Ceasefire Talks in Cairo