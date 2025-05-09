US Plans New Humanitarian Aid Strategy for Gaza

In a significant announcement from the US Embassy in Tel Aviv, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee revealed fresh plans to provide critical humanitarian aid to Gaza. In his address, Huckabee emphasized the Trump administration's commitment to ensuring that food is distributed in the region with safety and efficiency at the forefront.

Ambassador Huckabee highlighted the dire situation in Gaza, pointing out the desperate need for humanitarian assistance. He criticized Hamas, asserting that the organization is neither capable nor willing to address the crisis adequately. To circumvent the challenges presented by Hamas, the United States has decided to enlist the services of a private security company.

Strikingly, Huckabee clarified that Israel would not be involved in this new aid provision strategy, marking a significant shift in how humanitarian efforts are handled in the region. This move underscores the US's intention to navigate the diplomatic sensitivities while addressing the urgent needs of the Gaza populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)