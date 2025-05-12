Left Menu

China's Strategic Gains Amid Indo-Pak Conflict

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev highlights how the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan could strategically benefit China. He points to China's influence over Pakistan's military as a tool to prolong tensions. The current escalation began with India's Operation Sindoor, targeting terror sites in Pakistan and PoK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:22 IST
China's Strategic Gains Amid Indo-Pak Conflict
Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev has suggested that the continuing conflict between India and Pakistan may serve China's strategic interests by drawing India into prolonged tensions and away from other regional issues. Speaking to ANI, Sachdev highlighted that the conflict's extension could facilitate China's broader strategy to assert dominance in the region.

Sachdev pointed out China's significant influence over Pakistan's military and intelligence sectors, which could be leveraged to disrupt peace processes between the two nations. He posited that some Pakistani officials, possibly influenced by China, might perpetuate sporadic attacks to prevent peace.

The comments follow the Indian military's showcase of wreckage from Pakistani attacks, including Chinese-origin PL-15 missiles. Sachdev remarked that such finds provide insights into Chinese technology. The conflict escalation was marked by India's Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist sites post a deadly Pahalgam attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

