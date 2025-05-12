Building Bridges: BNP Leader Advocates for Stable India-Bangladesh Ties

A senior leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) underscored the necessity for India-Bangladesh relations to be rooted in mutual respect and non-interference. Amir Khosru M Chowdhury stated that both nations should strive for a lasting and flourishing relationship based on these principles, as reported during an interview with ANI.

Chowdhury acknowledged bilateral concerns requiring short, mid, and long-term attention. He assured that Bangladesh would not serve as a base for insurgents, promising to address India's security concerns should BNP regain power.

Addressing issues relating to minority communities, Chowdhury emphasized this as a domestic concern of Bangladesh, urging India to focus on its internal minority issues. He called for strengthened bilateral trade relations and highlighted the importance of regional stability for alleviating poverty and improving livelihoods in South Asia.

