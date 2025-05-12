Left Menu

Building Bridges: BNP Leader Advocates for Stable India-Bangladesh Ties

A senior BNP leader emphasized the importance of a mutually respectful and non-interference-based relationship between India and Bangladesh, addressing concerns on both sides. He assured that BNP, if in power, would focus on fostering stability, improving trade relations, and respecting each country's internal issues and minorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-05-2025 23:30 IST | Created: 12-05-2025 23:30 IST
Building Bridges: BNP Leader Advocates for Stable India-Bangladesh Ties
Amir Khosru M Chowdhury, a member of the Standing Committee of BNP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

A senior leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) underscored the necessity for India-Bangladesh relations to be rooted in mutual respect and non-interference. Amir Khosru M Chowdhury stated that both nations should strive for a lasting and flourishing relationship based on these principles, as reported during an interview with ANI.

Chowdhury acknowledged bilateral concerns requiring short, mid, and long-term attention. He assured that Bangladesh would not serve as a base for insurgents, promising to address India's security concerns should BNP regain power.

Addressing issues relating to minority communities, Chowdhury emphasized this as a domestic concern of Bangladesh, urging India to focus on its internal minority issues. He called for strengthened bilateral trade relations and highlighted the importance of regional stability for alleviating poverty and improving livelihoods in South Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Battles

Clash of Dynasties: Duterte Family Faces Political Crossroads Amid Legal Bat...

 Philippines
2
Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Action

Global Nursing Workforce Reaches 29.8M: WHO Flags Deep Inequities, Urges Act...

 Global
3
New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Critical Skills

New Family Violence Training Directory Empowers Frontline Workers with Criti...

 New Zealand
4
Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

Deputy Police Commissioner Jevon McSkimming Resigns Amid Serious Allegations

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public distrust slows global rollout of autonomous vehicles

Trust or ignore? New tools quantify user confidence in artificial intelligence

AI and wireless infrastructure lead the next phase of digital transformation in education

Digital synergies boost bank returns, but only for the digitally ready

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025