Sikyong Advocates for Tibetan Youth Engagement and Global Support in Amherst

During his visit to Amherst, Sikyong engaged with Tibetan youth, emphasizing the geopolitical and environmental significance of the Tibetan Plateau. The leader highlighted the region's crucial water resources and raised concerns over ecological harm due to alleged Chinese Communist Party mismanagement, reports the Central Tibetan Administration.

Sikyong also addressed Tibet's historical claim to independence and criticized Beijing for systematically eroding Tibetan culture and identity. He underscored the importance of youth involvement in preserving Tibetan heritage and progressing the freedom movement. The Central Tibetan Administration reports that Sikyong reaffirmed Kashag's dedication to nurturing youth leadership and bolstering engagement with Tibetan youth organizations.

With the Tibetan Youth Forum on the horizon, the Central Tibetan Administration notes Sikyong's call for young Tibetans to become active participants. In a broader community address in Amherst, he provided updates on welfare initiatives for exiled Tibetans. According to the Administration, he also spoke in Ithaca on May 11, relaying details from recent meetings with US lawmakers in Washington, DC.

Sikyong appealed for sustained US support and encouraged public solidarity during events like the 11th Panchen Lama's birthday and the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances. He urged the community to embody the Dalai Lama's teachings of compassion during the Year of Compassion and actively promote His Holiness' Four Noble Commitments, according to the Central Tibetan Administration.

He stressed the necessity for unity among exiled Tibetans and reiterated the Middle Way Approach, advocating for international recognition of Tibet's historical independence. Concluding his address, Sikyong highlighted initiatives such as the Building Back Compact Communities program and the Tibetan Digital Library Project, aimed at supporting Tibetan settlements and institutions in exile, according to the Central Tibetan Administration.

