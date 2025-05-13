Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds White South African Refugees in the U.S.

A group of 59 White South Africans arrived in the U.S. as refugees under the Trump administration. The decision, defended by Trump as a response to alleged genocide, has sparked debate, with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa disputing claims of persecution and criticizing the U.S. administration's move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-05-2025 07:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 07:33 IST
US President Donald Trump (Photo/White House YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

On Monday, 59 White South Africans were granted refugee status by the Trump administration, making them the first group to receive such designation. Their arrival at Washington Dulles International Airport was met by US officials, marking a controversial step in U.S. refugee policies.

The Trump administration has prioritized the expedited processing of Afrikaners as refugees, alleging severe discrimination. President Trump described the situation in South Africa as 'a genocide,' pointing to the killing of white farmers and land confiscations, an assertion that has drawn significant criticism and differing opinions.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa responded by denying these claims of persecution, stating that the individuals were unwilling to adapt to constitutional changes. This development continues to stir debate over the genuine nature of their refugee status, challenging international perspectives on both countries' internal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

