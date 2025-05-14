Trump Claims Mediation Success Yet India Denies Trade Talks

During an Air Force One interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump stated he convinced India and Pakistan to pursue a peace deal, favoring trade over nuclear weaponry as a means of fostering diplomacy.

Trump emphasized his administration's swift intervention in preventing a potential nuclear confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbors, attributing success to both American and local leadership.

However, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal contradicted Trump's claims, stating that trade was not discussed amid the recent military-related dialogues with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)