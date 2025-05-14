Left Menu

Trump Claims Mediation Success Yet India Denies Trade Talks

President Donald Trump claims to have played an essential role in easing tensions between India and Pakistan, suggesting trade deals are preferable to nuclear conflict. However, India's Ministry of External Affairs disputes any trade talks, emphasizing discussions focused solely on the military situation.

US President Donald Trump (File Photo/ @POTUS). Image Credit: ANI
During an Air Force One interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, President Donald Trump stated he convinced India and Pakistan to pursue a peace deal, favoring trade over nuclear weaponry as a means of fostering diplomacy.

Trump emphasized his administration's swift intervention in preventing a potential nuclear confrontation between the nuclear-armed neighbors, attributing success to both American and local leadership.

However, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal contradicted Trump's claims, stating that trade was not discussed amid the recent military-related dialogues with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

