Grief and Defiance in Balochistan: The Tragic Fate of Fahad Lehri

The discovery of Fahad Lehri's body heightens the outrage over enforced disappearances in Balochistan. As activists decry the systematic violations against Baloch voices, the international community remains largely silent. Mourning Fahad, regional resistance grows against this 'kill-and-dump' policy, emblematic of Pakistan's human rights crisis.

Balochistan student Fahad Lehri's death raises alarms over Pakistan's enforced disappearances in Pakistan. *Photo: X/ @BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A surge of grief and defiance has enveloped Balochistan after Fahad Lehri's body was found on May 14, 2025, ten days after he had disappeared from Mastung. His bullet-riddled body, left where he was taken, underscores Pakistan's ongoing 'kill-and-dump' approach in the region.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) argues that Fahad's murder is part of a broader effort to silence Baloch dissent. "There was no legal procedure—no arrest warrant or trial. His sole crime was being Baloch," a BYC spokesperson said. Enforced disappearances plague Balochistan, with students, artists, and activists living in fear as hundreds face abduction and execution without justice.

"This is not law enforcement; it is calculated murder. We oppose this system that discards lives and mutes voices," the BYC declared. Despite mounting international concern, the Pakistani government operates with impunity, shielded by media silence. These unauthorized killings, masquerading as national security measures, stand as unacknowledged war crimes.

Baloch communities refuse to be silent. As Fahad's family mourns, the region unites in protest. "We'll remember Fahad. Bullets can bury bodies but not the truth," according to a BYC statement. Enforced disappearances in Pakistan's Balochistan reveal rampant human rights abuses, leaving families in agony as legal oversight remains absent.

These covert detentions involve torture and extrajudicial killings, justified by national security or anti-terrorism. International condemnation continues, but accountability remains elusive. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

