India's Precision Strikes: A New Era in Counter-Terrorism Response

In a strategic shift, India executed successful precision strikes on Pakistani targets linked to terrorist activities following the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people. This was highlighted by Dr. Walter Ladwig, a renowned security expert and Senior Lecturer at King's College London, in a recent conversation with ANI.

Dr. Ladwig pointed out India's impressive military response, observing that India's ability to strike a wider range of targets with accuracy and present substantial evidence set a new precedent in countering cross-border terrorism. This has been a pivot from the previous approach of compiling evidence on Pakistani safe havens for terror groups.

The aftermath saw India effectively repelling Pakistani aggression, leading to a ceasefire following dialogues between military officials. Dr. Ladwig underscored the implications of this policy shift for South Asian security dynamics, emphasizing India's firm stance against terror safe havens in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)