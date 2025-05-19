Bangladesh and India Face Trade Tensions Amid Reciprocal Import Restrictions

The trade tensions between Bangladesh and India have escalated following India's recent curbs on Bangladeshi exports via land ports. Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, has expressed its intent to resolve all trade-related issues through dialogue with India.

An adviser from Bangladesh's interim government highlighted that these restrictions are also a sort of trade management. India had recently halted imports of several Bangladeshi goods, including ready-made garments, fruit-flavored and carbonated drinks, and confectioneries. Conversely, Bangladesh had previously banned the import of yarn from India via the land route.

The restrictions are part of a broader pattern of mutual trade limitations, which mirror Bangladesh's decision to impose transit fees on Indian cargo. This has led to goods worth nearly USD 770 million being rerouted to seaports, impacting around 42% of India's total imports from Bangladesh, as estimated by the Global Trade Research Initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)