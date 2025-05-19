India's Trade Restrictions: A Looming Impact on Bangladesh's Employment Landscape

India's newly imposed trade restrictions are expected to have a prolonged impact on Bangladesh's employment landscape, a senior official from the International Labour Organization (ILO) stated. As ILO Country Director Tuomo Poutianinen concluded his tenure in Bangladesh, he highlighted the significance of these developments on Monday.

Speaking with reporters, Poutianinen expressed that while the immediate effect on employment is minimal due to the dominance of informal sectors like agriculture in Bangladesh, the long-term repercussions could be significant. He emphasized the need for Bangladesh to enhance its employment skills, diversify exports, and maintain robust trade negotiations.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry in India recently imposed restrictions on several categories of Bangladeshi imports via land ports, affecting goods worth USD 770 million. This move, seen as a response to Bangladesh's recent restrictions on Indian exports and transit, marks a shift from traditionally cooperative trade relations.

