Trump Calls for Probe into Kamala Harris's Celebrity Endorsements

In a striking move, former US President Donald Trump has initiated calls for a thorough investigation into Kamala Harris's recruitment of celebrity endorsements in her 2024 presidential campaign. Trump alleges misuse of campaign finances by Harris, accusing her campaign of illegal contributions through payments made to high-profile figures under the pretense of entertainment services.

Taking to his social media platform Truth Social, Trump questioned, "How much did Kamala Harris pay Bruce Springsteen for his performance during her campaign? Isn't that a major and illegal campaign contribution?" He further alleged similar misuse with stars like Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, and Bono, calling the efforts a "corrupt and unlawful way to capitalize on a broken system."

Despite Trump's claims, celebrity teams and official disclosures have denied any wrongdoing. While the Harris campaign acknowledged payments to some companies related to these celebrities, figures like Oprah and Beyonce's representatives have maintained that no payments were made for endorsements. Meanwhile, Bruce Springsteen publicly supported Harris, highlighting values of democracy and constitutional reverence in contrast to Trump's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)