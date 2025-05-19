Left Menu

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Champions Industry at Make it in the Emirates Forum

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended the 4th Make it in the Emirates Forum. The event aims to showcase industrial innovation and strengthen the UAE's position as a global industrial hub, promoting sustainable development and economic diversification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-05-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 22:36 IST
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends 4th Make it in the Emirates forum (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, graced the 4th Make it in the Emirates Forum at the ADNEC Centre from May 19 to 22. The event, spearheaded by the ADNEC Group alongside the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, spotlights the UAE's industrial prowess.

During his visit, Sheikh Khaled explored exhibits displaying cutting-edge technology solutions from a range of international and national companies. He highlighted the UAE's dedication to enhancing industrial sectors, which are pivotal to the nation's sustainable development and economic diversification strategies.

The forum reaffirms the UAE's reputation as a nexus for industrial excellence, showcasing investment prospects within its robust industrial ecosystem. Sheikh Khaled was joined by top governmental and industry leaders, illustrating the coordinated effort to bolster transformative economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

