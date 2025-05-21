Left Menu

Defense Department Initiates Thorough Review of 2021 Afghanistan Withdrawal

The US Department of Defense has launched a comprehensive examination of the 2021 military withdrawal from Afghanistan, which saw 13 US troops and 170 civilians killed in a Kabul airport bombing. The review will assess past investigations and decision-making to ensure accountability and transparency regarding the chaotic evacuation.

Updated: 21-05-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 17:19 IST
On August 26, 2021, under then-President Joe Biden's administration, a disordered evacuation from Afghanistan took place, culminating in a devastating suicide bombing at Abbey Gate of Kabul International Airport. This incident has prompted the Defense Department's current introspection.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth emphasized the Department's duty to deliver the facts to both the American public and the military personnel who served in Afghanistan. The review, now three months in progress, will include examining past findings, sources, and witnesses, facilitated by a Special Review Panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

