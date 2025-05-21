Defense Department Initiates Thorough Review of 2021 Afghanistan Withdrawal

The US Department of Defense has embarked on a sweeping review of the chaotic 2021 military withdrawal from Afghanistan, a process that ended with the tragic loss of 13 American service members and 170 civilians in a bombing at Kabul airport. This move aims to ensure accountability and transparency.

On August 26, 2021, under then-President Joe Biden's administration, a disordered evacuation from Afghanistan took place, culminating in a devastating suicide bombing at Abbey Gate of Kabul International Airport. This incident has prompted the Defense Department's current introspection.

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth emphasized the Department's duty to deliver the facts to both the American public and the military personnel who served in Afghanistan. The review, now three months in progress, will include examining past findings, sources, and witnesses, facilitated by a Special Review Panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)