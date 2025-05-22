Jaishankar Discusses India's Security Challenges Amid Geopolitical Shifts
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's security challenges, emphasizing the harsh realities faced due to difficult neighbors like Pakistan and China. He pointed out that unlike Europe, which has enjoyed favorable geopolitical conditions post-World War II, India has had to prioritize security over economic aspirations.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted India's ongoing security challenges while speaking to Netherlands-based NOS. He noted that India has consistently faced issues arising from its geographical proximity to countries like Pakistan and China, while Europe has largely been insulated from such difficulties.
In addressing a European interviewer, Jaishankar remarked on the differing historical experiences, with Europe enjoying a favorable geopolitical climate post-World War II, leading to a belief in secure, prosperous conditions as normal. Conversely, India has had to contend with serious threats in its neighborhood, necessitating a focus on security.
In response to the recent Pahalgam attack, India's military launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror sites, resulting in significant losses to terrorist organizations in Pakistan. The ensuing exchanges underscored ongoing tensions, although a temporary cessation of hostilities has been reached. Jaishankar emphasized the inseparability of security and economic progress in the region.
