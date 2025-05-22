India and Japan Strengthen Indo-Pacific Ties with United Anti-Terrorism Efforts

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri of India engaged with Hiroyuki Namazu, Japan's Senior Deputy Foreign Minister, focusing on enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and discussing mutual interests. India's embassy in Japan highlighted the meeting on social media using the hashtag #ConnectingHimalayaswithMountFuji.

In a separate session, Misri conferred with Takehiro Funakoshi, Japan's Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, as part of the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue held in Tokyo. The discussions advanced the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and reiterated India's firm stance on zero tolerance towards terrorism. An All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India also interacted with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, reinforcing India's unanimous commitment to combatting terrorism in all forms.

Minister Iwaya endorsed India's anti-terrorism strategy, commending New Delhi's restraint and urging for decisive action against those responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam attack. He emphasized the necessity of eradicating terrorism, informed by External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar. JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha stated that Japan received India's firm position with robust support, advocating for punishment of those responsible for terror acts. The visiting delegation also paid respects at the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Edogawa, Tokyo, underscoring India's dedication to peace and justice.

Addressing the media, Jha called for international alignment in isolating Pakistan due to its perpetuation of terrorism, labeling Operation Sindoor as a key strategy to highlight Pakistan's role in funding and harboring terrorists. Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, acknowledged Japan's immediate support post-Pahalgam attack and emphasized that India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism will be consistently communicated in global dialogues. The delegation includes prominent politicians such as Ambassador Mohan Kumar and MPs from BJP, CPI(M), and TMC, who will further efforts in the Asia-Pacific region to gather support for India's anti-terrorism agenda.

These diplomatic engagements in Tokyo confirm India's strategic outreach and its commitment to strengthening international partnerships while leading a concerted global fight against terrorism. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)