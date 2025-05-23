India Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants Amidst Bangladeshi Deportations
The Indian government reaffirms its stand against illegal immigration, focusing on Bangladeshi nationals. Recent efforts by Delhi Police resulted in the deportation of 21 Bangladeshis. Further arrests highlight collaborations that facilitated illegal entry. Authorities urge Bangladesh to expedite nationality verifications to address over 2,360 pending cases.
- Country:
- India
India has renewed its commitment to addressing the issue of illegal immigrants, particularly those originating from Bangladesh. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the legal measures planned for illegal residents, noting the need for deportations.
Recent operations by Delhi Police have led to the deportation of 21 Bangladeshi nationals and the arrest of five others, including three transgender individuals, for illegal residence and activities in the city. These actions underscore the ongoing enforcement campaign in the capital.
The Foreigners Cell has been actively tracing illegal entries, leading to the apprehension of three Bangladeshi women through technological surveillance. Authorities continue to collaborate with Bangladesh to expedite nationality verifications and handle the pending deportation cases effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Major Drug Bust: Delhi Police Seizes 27.754 kg of Ganja, Arrests Two
Robbery Foiled: Former Employee's Plot Unraveled by Delhi Police
Revolutionizing Crime Solving: Delhi Police's New Reverse Image Search Software
Bold Capture: Snatchers Arrested After Firing at Delhi Police
Brave Woman Helps Delhi Police Nab Thieves After Daring Chase