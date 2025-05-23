India Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Immigrants Amidst Bangladeshi Deportations

India has renewed its commitment to addressing the issue of illegal immigrants, particularly those originating from Bangladesh. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized the legal measures planned for illegal residents, noting the need for deportations.

Recent operations by Delhi Police have led to the deportation of 21 Bangladeshi nationals and the arrest of five others, including three transgender individuals, for illegal residence and activities in the city. These actions underscore the ongoing enforcement campaign in the capital.

The Foreigners Cell has been actively tracing illegal entries, leading to the apprehension of three Bangladeshi women through technological surveillance. Authorities continue to collaborate with Bangladesh to expedite nationality verifications and handle the pending deportation cases effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)