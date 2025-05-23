Left Menu

India's Parliament Delegation on Global Anti-Terrorism Mission: Operation Sindoor

India's Operation Sindoor sends an all-party parliament delegation to Russia and other nations. Led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, the team presents India's stance on terrorism and partnerships with Russia and other countries. The mission highlights India's commitment to counter-terrorism and denouncing Pakistan's cross-border threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 10:01 IST
DMK MP Kanimozhi (Photo/ANI0. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Kanimozhi heads an Indian parliamentary delegation visiting Russia, Greece, Latvia, Slovenia, and Spain as part of Operation Sindoor. This mission aims to convey India's position on terrorism, especially concerning recent terror incidents, and the nation's decision to engage with Russia.

Speaking to ANI, Kanimozhi emphasized, "Russia remains a vital strategic ally, particularly as we face ongoing terror attacks. With 26 Indian lives lost, the government resolved to dispatch multi-party MPs to assert India's anti-terrorism stance globally. The delegation to Russia includes discussions with key figures like Andre Denison and Leonid Slutsky, as well as Russian media and think tanks."

Kanimozhi's journey underscores Operation Sindoor's emphasis on combating terrorism. Meanwhile, Rajeev Rai of the Samajwadi Party highlighted the enduring Indo-Russian friendship and the global threat posed by Pakistan. India aims to expose cross-border terrorism and combat efforts aimed at destabilizing social harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

