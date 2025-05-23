Left Menu

JSMM Calls for Global Recognition of Sindhudesh Amidst Allegations Against Pakistan

The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, led by Shafi Burfat, appeals to global entities to recognize Sindhudesh's independence and condemn Pakistan's alleged military oppression and exploitation of Sindh. JSMM contends Sindh has faced colonial-style domination since 1947, highlighting human rights abuses, resource exploitation, and demographic engineering by Pakistani authorities.

The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz, under the leadership of Shafi Burfat, has issued a fervent appeal to the United Nations, renowned international human rights bodies, democratic nations, and global civil society groups. The appeal urges these entities to recognize Sindhudesh as an independent nation and condemn Pakistan's purported ongoing military control over the Sindhi people.

In their comprehensive document, The Sindhudesh Global Freedom Charter, JSMM underscores Sindh's ancient civilisational history and its protracted struggle against colonial dominance. They argue Sindh was an involuntary participant in Pakistan's creation in 1947, citing it as a betrayal of their historic identity and national aspirations. The JSMM maintains that Sindh exists under a semblance of colonial rule, marked by economic exploitation and severe demographic changes.

The Charter accuses the Pakistani state of systemic human rights abuses, including enforced disappearances and misuse of anti-terror laws against secular voices. It calls for the establishment of an independent Republic of Sindhudesh, emphasizing international human rights statutes to advocate for self-determination, and seeks support from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to foster cultural and historical ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

