India Strengthens Global Stand Against Terrorism with UNSC Backing

In a significant move to bolster its global stance against terrorism, BJD Member of Parliament Sasmit Patra disclosed evidence connecting Pakistan with terrorist activities. During a recent press conference, Patra cited the Pahalgam terror attack, attributed to the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy group, The Resistance Front (TRF).

Patra, part of a delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, emphasized how the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemned the attack despite Pakistan's objections. Patra praised the United Arab Emirates for its support, noting India's shared ethos with the UAE and the implications of any attack on India being an attack on the UAE.

Shinde, leading an all-party Indian delegation to the UAE, highlighted India's repeated peace initiatives, including the Lahore Declaration. He noted that India's attempts at dialogue, such as Prime Ministerial visits to Pakistan, are often met with terrorist onslaughts. Shinde reiterated India's commitment to regional stability and economic progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)