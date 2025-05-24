Left Menu

Indian MPs Unite in Japan to Condemn Terrorism and Expose Pakistan's Role

A multi-party Indian delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, visits Japan to denounce terrorism and expose Pakistan's role in promoting proxy wars against India. The united political front engages with the Indian diaspora and Japanese officials to raise global awareness of terrorism's threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 10:01 IST
Indian MPs Unite in Japan to Condemn Terrorism and Expose Pakistan's Role
Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha and BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, spearheading a multi-party delegation to Japan, emphasized the collective condemnation of terrorism by Indian political factions, while highlighting Pakistan's involvement in fostering proxy wars against India. The delegation, which includes members from both ruling and opposition parties, is actively engaging with the Indian community in Japan to underscore the dangers posed by terrorism.

"We may engage in political rivalry, but when it comes to the nation's interest, we stand united," noted Jha. He elaborated on Pakistan's 40-year proxy war against India, citing the recent Pahalgam terror attack as a testament to their indirect aggression. He highlighted the detrimental impact on Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector, a cornerstone of the region's economy, and praised the Indian Army's decisive actions under Operation Sindoor, spurred by Prime Minister Modi's directives.

Sanjay Jha revealed insights from interactions with Japanese officials, showing them evidence of Pakistan's military support for terrorists. He referred to high-level terrorists like Hafiz Abdul Rauf being offered state funerals in Pakistan, underscoring the international security implications. Jha stated that India's foreign policy now entails proactive measures against terror threats, stressing the importance of conveying Pakistan's complicity on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025