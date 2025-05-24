Indian MPs Unite in Japan to Condemn Terrorism and Expose Pakistan's Role

JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, spearheading a multi-party delegation to Japan, emphasized the collective condemnation of terrorism by Indian political factions, while highlighting Pakistan's involvement in fostering proxy wars against India. The delegation, which includes members from both ruling and opposition parties, is actively engaging with the Indian community in Japan to underscore the dangers posed by terrorism.

"We may engage in political rivalry, but when it comes to the nation's interest, we stand united," noted Jha. He elaborated on Pakistan's 40-year proxy war against India, citing the recent Pahalgam terror attack as a testament to their indirect aggression. He highlighted the detrimental impact on Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector, a cornerstone of the region's economy, and praised the Indian Army's decisive actions under Operation Sindoor, spurred by Prime Minister Modi's directives.

Sanjay Jha revealed insights from interactions with Japanese officials, showing them evidence of Pakistan's military support for terrorists. He referred to high-level terrorists like Hafiz Abdul Rauf being offered state funerals in Pakistan, underscoring the international security implications. Jha stated that India's foreign policy now entails proactive measures against terror threats, stressing the importance of conveying Pakistan's complicity on a global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)