BJP MP Sarangi Criticizes Pakistan's Attempts to Destabilize Peace Post-Article 370

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi launched stern criticisms against Pakistan during her visit to Japan as part of an all-party delegation. She accused the neighboring country of attempting to destabilize Jammu and Kashmir post-abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, alleging it can't accept the region's peaceful development.

Speaking to the Indian community in Japan, Sarangi called for unity among 140 crore Indians in the fight against terrorism. She stressed that anger plays a crucial role in this battle, advocating for the creation of a strong public opinion against terror.

The delegation, led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha, including members from multiple Indian parties, aims to engage with international leaders across Asia. Their mission is to counter global misinformation, stressing India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, highlighted by Operation Sindoor against Pakistani terror infrastructures.

(With inputs from agencies.)