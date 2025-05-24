Left Menu

Stability Amid Unrest: Bangladesh's Interim Government Resolute Against Resignation

Despite political turbulence, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus affirms commitment amidst rumors of resignation. An unscheduled Advisory Council meeting underscores the interim government's dedication to elections, reforms, and justice. Meanwhile, Army Chief urges December elections, spotlighting a complex political landscape of protests and demands for comprehensive reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:23 IST
Stability Amid Unrest: Bangladesh's Interim Government Resolute Against Resignation
Bangladesh Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Amid swirling political tensions, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has quelled speculations of his resignation, reaffirming his commitment to navigating the nation's interim governance. Following rumors, an unscheduled meeting of the Advisory Council materialized today, subsequent to the National Economic Council assembly, emphasizing the interim government's obligations towards electoral processes, reformations, and upholding justice.

The Advisory Council, under the stewardship of Professor Muhammad Yunus, articulated the government's intent to engage with political entities for clarity and unified progress. Meeting at the Planning Commission in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, the council explored challenges, including the disruptive narratives and demands impacting operational normality and public perception. The Advisory Council stressed the necessity for national solidarity to avert dictatorship and preserve political stability.

As the interim administration wrestles with pressures, Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman has proposed holding national elections by December, a stance resonating with multiple political factions, including Khaleda Zia's BNP. However, the National Citizens Party urges sweeping reforms pre-elections. Amidst protests, the interim government, accused of leaning toward the NCP, faces increasing scrutiny and demands. Notably, General Waqar-uz-Zaman highlighted the military's tougher stance on maintaining law and order, expressing stringent disapproval of mob-induced unrest.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025