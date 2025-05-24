Stability Amid Unrest: Bangladesh's Interim Government Resolute Against Resignation

Amid swirling political tensions, Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has quelled speculations of his resignation, reaffirming his commitment to navigating the nation's interim governance. Following rumors, an unscheduled meeting of the Advisory Council materialized today, subsequent to the National Economic Council assembly, emphasizing the interim government's obligations towards electoral processes, reformations, and upholding justice.

The Advisory Council, under the stewardship of Professor Muhammad Yunus, articulated the government's intent to engage with political entities for clarity and unified progress. Meeting at the Planning Commission in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, the council explored challenges, including the disruptive narratives and demands impacting operational normality and public perception. The Advisory Council stressed the necessity for national solidarity to avert dictatorship and preserve political stability.

As the interim administration wrestles with pressures, Army Chief General Waqar-uz-Zaman has proposed holding national elections by December, a stance resonating with multiple political factions, including Khaleda Zia's BNP. However, the National Citizens Party urges sweeping reforms pre-elections. Amidst protests, the interim government, accused of leaning toward the NCP, faces increasing scrutiny and demands. Notably, General Waqar-uz-Zaman highlighted the military's tougher stance on maintaining law and order, expressing stringent disapproval of mob-induced unrest.