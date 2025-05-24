Indian Delegation's Russia Visit Solidifies Stance Against Terrorism

In a strategic move to bolster international support against terrorism, an all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi visited Russia, conveying India's unyielding stance on the issue. Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar remarked that the visit delivered a potent message of the nation's 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism, particularly threats linked to Pakistan.

Ambassador Kumar spoke to ANI, underscoring the delegation's success in fostering a comprehensive understanding among Russian leaders of the peril that terrorism stemming from Pakistan poses to the global community. Noting significant terrorist activity has links to Pakistan, he asserted the importance of taking a firm stand against such threats.

Highlighting the importance of international cooperation, Kumar expressed optimism about strengthened India-Russia relations, especially concerning counterterrorism efforts. He recalled India's previous initiatives, such as an MoU with Russia in 2002, emphasizing how the delegation's current visit could enhance ongoing collaborative efforts.

The envoy also conveyed a clear message to Pakistan, stating that any further provocations would not go unanswered by India. This declaration was made in the context of a previous terrorist attack initiated from Pakistan. The delegation, furthering India's diplomatic endeavors, plans to extend its mission to Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain.