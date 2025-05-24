Left Menu

BNP Pushes for Cabinet Shake-Up Amid Political Unrest in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called on Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to remove two student advisors and the National Security Advisor from the interim government, citing concerns over impartiality. In a high-level meeting, BNP demanded an election roadmap and addressed unrest surrounding Yunus's leadership.

Representational Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has intensified pressure on Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus to dismiss two student advisors, Asif Mahmud and Mahfuz Alam, claiming they compromise the impartiality of the interim government. Furthermore, the BNP called for the removal of National Security Advisor Khalilur Rahman.

In a series of meetings, BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed expressed these demands, emphasizing the party's concern over the undermining of government neutrality. BNP also insisted on an immediate election roadmap to address ongoing political turmoil.

Meanwhile, amid circulating rumors of Chief Adviser Yunus's potential resignation, an unscheduled Advisory Council meeting dispelled such speculations. The meeting reaffirmed the government's commitment to elections, reforms, and justice, outlining challenges posed by various external pressures.

