Baloch National Movement's Bold Awareness Campaign in the Netherlands

The Baloch National Movement (BNM) Netherlands Chapter held a significant photo exhibition and awareness campaign in Zwolle on Sunday, spotlighting the persistent human rights violations taking place in Balochistan.

The exhibition poignantly displayed a series of photographs illustrating enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, allegedly perpetrated by Pakistani security forces against Baloch civilians. The campaign sought to inform the Dutch public and the international community about the dire situation in the region.

Throughout the event, BNM activists actively engaged with attendees, distributing pamphlets and brochures to elucidate how Pakistani state institutions are oppressing Baloch voices and denying their fundamental rights. Participants from varied backgrounds showed great interest, engaging in discussions about the ongoing crisis.

Looking ahead, BNM announced a planned rally and protest in The Hague on May 28, 2025, coinciding with the anniversary of Pakistan's nuclear tests in Balochistan's Chagai district in 1998. The rally, starting from The Hague Central Station, aims to spotlight the environmental and human toll wrought by the tests.

The BNM called for public participation, urging human rights activists and supporters of the Baloch cause to join and stand in solidarity with Balochistan's people. They highlighted their calls for justice, accountability, and recognition of the Balochi community's dignity and rights.

Amidst these events, former Pakistan senator Farhatullah Babar criticized labeling Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leader Mahrang Baloch as a 'terrorist' without evidence. This follows a press conference by the military's DG ISPR, which linked her to 'terrorist networks.' Mahrang Baloch, from jail, described the allegations as part of a tactic to silence Balochi voices.

(With inputs from agencies.)