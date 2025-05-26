Left Menu

Khurshid Highlights Kashmir's Path to Peace Amid External Pressures

Congress leader Salman Khurshid emphasized Kashmir's progress towards peace and prosperity, posing a threat to external adversaries. He highlighted India's measured military response to provocations and the importance of maintaining this narrative globally. Khurshid is part of a delegation aiming to bolster international understanding of India's stance against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:29 IST
Khurshid Highlights Kashmir's Path to Peace Amid External Pressures
All-party delegation member Salman Khurshid (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Congress leader and all-party delegation member, Salman Khurshid, on Monday reiterated Jammu and Kashmir's journey towards peace, prosperity, and growth, a path perceived as a threat by neighboring adversaries. During a discourse with think tanks in Seoul, Khurshid remarked, 'This progress sounded unpleasant to those across the border who feared losing fertile ground for future activities. This was the time to strike.'

He elaborated on efforts to depict normalcy in the region as being undercut by adversarial tactics to portray Kashmir as unsafe for tourists. His comments highlight the ongoing challenges in maintaining peace and economic development amid external pressures. 'When tourists were arriving in large numbers, they aimed to damage the perception of safety,' he stated.

Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Seoul, Khurshid articulated India's precise military responses to provocations from Pakistan, maintaining a focus on avoiding civilian areas. He said, 'India acted with restraint but responded decisively when provoked to eliminate threats and set a clear precedent.'

Khurshid noted that Pakistan's call for a cease-fire after India's decisive actions under Operation Sindoor, which remains active, was apparent. 'We're aware of the situation, and people in Jammu and Kashmir know it from personal experience,' he stated, stressing the importance of global awareness of terrorism's impact.

As a member of the all-party delegation led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, Khurshid and the delegation aim to reinforce India's global outreach against terrorism. Accompanying him are BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradhan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, CPI-M's John Brittas, AITC's Abhishek Banerjee, and Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

In a diplomatic move post-Operation Sindoor, the Indian government launched seven multi-party delegations to address international audiences about Pakistan's terrorism connections and India's zero-tolerance policy. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, culminating in a significant blow to terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025