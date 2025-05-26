Khurshid Highlights Kashmir's Path to Peace Amid External Pressures

Congress leader and all-party delegation member, Salman Khurshid, on Monday reiterated Jammu and Kashmir's journey towards peace, prosperity, and growth, a path perceived as a threat by neighboring adversaries. During a discourse with think tanks in Seoul, Khurshid remarked, 'This progress sounded unpleasant to those across the border who feared losing fertile ground for future activities. This was the time to strike.'

He elaborated on efforts to depict normalcy in the region as being undercut by adversarial tactics to portray Kashmir as unsafe for tourists. His comments highlight the ongoing challenges in maintaining peace and economic development amid external pressures. 'When tourists were arriving in large numbers, they aimed to damage the perception of safety,' he stated.

Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Seoul, Khurshid articulated India's precise military responses to provocations from Pakistan, maintaining a focus on avoiding civilian areas. He said, 'India acted with restraint but responded decisively when provoked to eliminate threats and set a clear precedent.'

Khurshid noted that Pakistan's call for a cease-fire after India's decisive actions under Operation Sindoor, which remains active, was apparent. 'We're aware of the situation, and people in Jammu and Kashmir know it from personal experience,' he stated, stressing the importance of global awareness of terrorism's impact.

As a member of the all-party delegation led by JDU MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, Khurshid and the delegation aim to reinforce India's global outreach against terrorism. Accompanying him are BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brij Lal, Pradhan Baruah, Hemang Joshi, CPI-M's John Brittas, AITC's Abhishek Banerjee, and Ambassador Mohan Kumar.

In a diplomatic move post-Operation Sindoor, the Indian government launched seven multi-party delegations to address international audiences about Pakistan's terrorism connections and India's zero-tolerance policy. Launched on May 7, Operation Sindoor was India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, culminating in a significant blow to terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)