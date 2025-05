India Launches Diplomatic Offensive Against Terrorism in Paris

An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, has arrived in Paris, marking a significant step in India's diplomatic mission against terrorism. Following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, the delegation seeks to amplify global support against terrorism, engaging with French lawmakers and the Indian diaspora.

BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari emphasized the strategic importance of France in this mission, highlighting the deep ties between the two countries in areas like AI and defense. France's own experiences with terrorism make it a fitting ally in India's campaign against global terrorism.

Ravi Shankar Prasad reiterated India's commitment to peace, insisting that cross-border terrorism, particularly from Pakistan, would bear consequences. The delegation plans to engage with various stakeholders in France, promoting a unified global response to terrorism, and affirming India's zero-tolerance policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)