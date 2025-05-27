Left Menu

Bangladesh Elections: Call for Urgency Amidst Political Uncertainty

An adviser to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia stresses the urgent need for elections in Bangladesh. With the Army Chief's concerns about troops' deployment and the Awami League's apparent unpreparedness, the political landscape is tense. Economic challenges further complicate the nation's journey towards stability and democratic governance.

27-05-2025
Retired Major General Fazle Elahi Akbar, former defence and security advisor of ex-PM Khaleda Zia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The call for prompt elections in Bangladesh has been heightened by remarks from an adviser to former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. Retired Major General Fazle Elahi Akbar emphasized the necessity of elections amid concerns raised by the Army Chief about troops preferring to return to their barracks from civilian duties. The existing lack of a clear electoral roadmap has added to the public's anticipation for a democratic vote, which many citizens have not experienced in their lifetime.

Akbar underscored that the Army Chief's statement should not be misconstrued as a power struggle with the interim administration, instead focusing on the professional integrity of the military forces. With elections anticipated by December and uncertainty over the Awami League's participation, the prospect of stable governance remains contentious. Akbar suggested the Awami League might be currently unprepared for electoral participation.

The economic situation in Bangladesh adds another layer of complexity, as Akbar noted a severe economic downturn post-Hasina's government, led by an interim administration under Muhammad Yunus. Despite the interim government's efforts to stabilize the economy, the GDP is projected to decline further, posing significant challenges amidst political upheaval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

