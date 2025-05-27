India-Singapore Bilateral Relations Strengthen Amid Operation Sindoor Discussions

An Indian all-party delegation, under the leadership of JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, recently conducted significant meetings in Singapore, engaging with key figures such as Vikram Nair, the Member of Parliament, and Neil Parek, the Chairman of the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI). The delegation addressed vital issues like Operation Sindoor and the shifting geopolitical landscape.

During an interaction with ANI, Nair expressed his conversations with BJP MP Brij Lal, focusing on strengthening the people-to-people ties between India and Singapore. He emphasized the need for regulatory reforms in India to enhance bilateral relations. SICCI's Parek described the talks as productive, noting Indian MPs' unified approach, particularly regarding Operation Sindoor and geopolitical discussions.

The delegation emphasized India's uncompromising stance against terrorism in discussions with Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, Sim Ann. Jha reiterated India's readiness to respond to terrorist threats decisively and sought Singapore's support on international platforms. The High Commission of India highlighted Operation Sindoor as a measured, non-escalatory response to recent terrorist activities, specifically targeting infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The dialogue was part of a broader diplomatic effort, with the Modi government establishing seven multi-party delegations globally to brief nations on Pakistan's terror affiliations and India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7, was a strategic military response to an April 22 terror attack, eliminating over 100 terrorists from groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in the affected regions.

