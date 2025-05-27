Dubai and Madagascar Forge Stronger Economic Ties at Business Forum
The Dubai-Madagascar Business Forum, hosted by Dubai Chambers, welcomed 60 companies from Madagascar to explore investment opportunities and partnerships. President Andry Rajoelina and Dubai officials highlighted the growing bilateral trade and emphasized sectors like tourism and logistics. Non-oil trade between Dubai and Madagascar soared by 90% in 2024.
Dubai recently hosted 60 companies from Madagascar at the Dubai-Madagascar Business Forum, organized by Dubai Chambers to discuss mutual investment and business synergy. The event underlined the importance of strengthening economic links and fostering collaboration in high-potential trade sectors.
President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, led a high-ranking delegation to the forum, expressing their intent to deepen relations in priority areas. Dubai Chambers leaders, including Chairman Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori and President Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, received the delegation, mirroring Dubai's commitment to enhancing ties with Madagascar.
Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori celebrated the growth in Dubai-Madagascar economic relations, accentuated by Emirates Airlines' upcoming direct flights to Madagascar's capital. Notable is the 90% surge in Dubai's non-oil trade with Madagascar in 2024, a testament to vibrant bilateral exchanges, poised for growth in sectors like tourism and technology.
