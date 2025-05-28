Pahalgam Attack: A Blow to India's Social Unity and Economic Progress
Syed Akbaruddin, former Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, has condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, describing it as an effort to destabilize India's social unity and economic progression. He made these remarks while addressing the Indian diaspora alongside a multi-party delegation led by NCP MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday.
Akbaruddin emphasized the deep integration of cricket in Indian culture, pointing out India's historical reluctance to engage with apartheid South Africa, and drawing parallels with its current stance against another country. He elaborated on the broader implications of the attack, which led to significant loss of life, framing it as an assault on India's pluralistic society and its significant economic momentum.
Highlighting economic disparities, Akbaruddin noted that while both India and Pakistan started as 'Midnight's Children,' India's economy now dwarfs Pakistan's, with even Maharashtra's economy surpassing it. Sule echoed his sentiments, lamenting the attack's impact on global Indian consciousness and noting PM Modi's 2014 peace initiatives. The delegation plans further engagements in South Africa.
