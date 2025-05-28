Tensions Rise as Violent Raid Highlights Ongoing Conflict in Balochistan

In a troubling escalation of violence, Pakistani military forces are reported to have killed two individuals, including a woman, and critically injured another during a late-night raid in the Awaran district of Balochistan. The Balochistan Post (TBP) reports that the operation, conducted around 1:00 am on Tuesday in the Malaar Machhi region, was allegedly a bid to forcibly disappear a young man.

The raid led to the deaths of Naeem Baloch and an elderly woman, Hoori Baloch, while Naeem's mother, Dadi Baloch, sustained severe injuries. According to TBP, the incident occurred when military personnel opened fire after entering a residence, despite family members' attempts to protect the young man from arrest.

The Baloch Women Forum (BWF) has strongly condemned these alleged extrajudicial killings, announcing a district-wide strike in Awaran on 28 May. Accusing state authorities of genocide against the Baloch population, the Forum urged national and international organizations to address what they term 'state repression.' A growing wave of protests sees relatives and residents demanding justice and an independent inquiry into what they describe as a disturbing pattern of violence, with this being the fifth reported incident in Awaran within a week.